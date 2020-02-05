Temperatures reached as low as -43 degrees Wednesday morning in Colorado.
The National Weather Service in Boulder reported that Antero Reservoir dipped to a bitter -43. Antero Reservoir is about 75 miles west of Colorado Springs.
Kenosha Pass and Keystone were among the other coldest spots in the state, with lows of -23 and -20, respectively.
The coldest mark in Colorado history belongs to Maybell, which is about 30 miles west of Craig in northwestern Colorado, which reached -61 on Feb. 1, 1985, according to the weather service. Maybell also reached -60 on Jan. 1, 1979.
Here are some of Wednesday's low temps:
Antero Reservoir: -43
US 40 at Fraser Flats: -31
Jefferson: -29
Cowdrey: -25
Rabbit Ears Pass: -29
Denver: -5
Here are the minimum temperatures for this morning across the area #cowx pic.twitter.com/hMjcqi9HcN— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 5, 2020
Colorado Springs dropped to a relatively mild low of -2 degrees.
Meanwhile, don't put your heavy winter jackets just yet. According to The National Weather Service in Pueblo, there's a slight chance of snow on Thursday, with the chance rising to 50% Friday. Click here for a look at the extended Colorado Springs-area forecast.