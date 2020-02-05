Temperatures reached as low as -43 degrees Wednesday morning in Colorado.

The National Weather Service in Boulder reported that Antero Reservoir dipped to a bitter -43. Antero Reservoir is about 75 miles west of Colorado Springs.

Kenosha Pass and Keystone were among the other coldest spots in the state, with lows of -23 and -20, respectively.

The coldest mark in Colorado history belongs to Maybell, which is about 30 miles west of Craig in northwestern Colorado, which reached -61 on Feb. 1, 1985, according to the weather service. Maybell also reached -60 on Jan. 1, 1979.

Here are some of Wednesday's low temps:

Antero Reservoir: -43

US 40 at Fraser Flats: -31

Jefferson: -29

Cowdrey: -25

Rabbit Ears Pass: -29

Denver: -5

Colorado Springs dropped to a relatively mild low of -2 degrees.

Meanwhile, don't put your heavy winter jackets just yet. According to The National Weather Service in Pueblo, there's a slight chance of snow on Thursday, with the chance rising to 50% Friday. Click here for a look at the extended Colorado Springs-area forecast.