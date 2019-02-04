It's felt like spring in recent days in the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs area in recent days, including temperatures in the 60s over the weekend and gusty winds Sunday.
But chances of snow and temperatures in the 20s will return mid-week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo's forecast.
Monday's high in Colorado Springs is expected near 53 degrees with winds up to 20 mph in the afternoon, according to the service's meteorologists.
Tuesday's high will stay near 52 with sunny skies and breezes up to 15 mph.
Wednesday's high should near 43 and gusts that could reach speeds of 30 mph before temperatures plummet to the single digits overnight, with a low of 8 degrees, the forecast says.
A 20 percent chance of snow is expected Wednesday night.
Temperatures will remain low on Thursday with a high of 25 and an overnight drop to 9 degrees. The winds will die down on Friday, allowing temps to warm up to a high near 40.
Warm weather will continue through the weekend with daily highs in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies.