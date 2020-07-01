The 27th Annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival set to take place in the world-famous mountain town of Telluride has been postponed until 2021.
The Telluride Blues & Brews Festival that was scheduled for September 18-20, 2020, has been pushed back to next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival director announced the postponement on Friday stating, "We were certain that this COVID-19 craziness would settle down by September. We held on to each day and each update and watched our hopes of holding Blues & Brews fade as each day passed. Having said that, it is with tremendous sadness that I sit here forced to write what I thought I would never have to write — the 27th Telluride Blues & Brews Festival will be cancelled for 2020."
The three-night, four-day festival features everything from a diverse mix of live music performances to early morning yoga sessions to stand-up comedy and beer and food truck vendors.
Following the postponement, current ticket holders are now being asked to roll over their tickets to the new date of September 17-19, 2021, or donate the value of ticket purchases to help the iconic festival keep their "lights on."
There's also the option to obtain a full refund. Rolling over tickets will lock in the current ticket price regardless of future increases.
Festival organizers plan to create a similar artist lineup for 2021 by inviting all 2020 artists to join next year's event.
Featured artists from the 2020 lineup include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Brittany Howard, Buddy Guy, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, St. Paul & The, Broken Bones, Jonny Lang, Larkin Poe, Anders Osborne, Samantha Fish, Luther Dickinson, The Allman Betts Band, Monophonics, Jamestown Revival, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Hannah Wicklund, Quinn Sullivan, Kevin Burt, King Solomon Hicks, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Jeremie Albino, J & The Causeways, Dedicated Men Of Zion, Robert Lee Coleman, Cool John Ferguson, Terry “Harmonica” Bean, Cary Morin, Mitch Woods, Dustin Arbuckle & Matt Woods, Shane Hall: KINDRD, and Scramble Campbell. Stand-up comedians include Troy Walker, Kyle Kinane, Candice Thompson, and Jenny Zigrino.
The festival director went on to say, "If you've ever attended, performed, volunteered, worked, poured beer or simply been involved with the festival, we thank you, you are truly considered family. It's because of you that the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival has grown into a gathering so unique and special."
For more information, please visit tellurideblues.com.