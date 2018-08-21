Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell may continue jailing suspected undocumented immigrants if federal immigration authorities ask them to do so, a judge ruled Sunday in tossing out a motion by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado.
The ruling by 4th Judicial District Judge Lin Billings-Vela frees the Sheriff’s Office to continue to comply with the requests from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending the outcome of an ACLU lawsuit filed over the practice last month.
“We won the right to continue to protect our citizens,” Mikesell said at a news conference in Woodland Park on Monday, adding that the decision lets his agency continue cooperating with “federal partners.”
The ACLU had petitioned for a preliminary injunction this month, asking that the jail be barred from holding inmates on ICE requests if they’re otherwise eligible for release.
The civil liberties group argued that the ICE detainments lack authority under Colorado law, which they say mandates that inmates be released if they post bond.
The group’s bid for a preliminary injunction came as part of a lawsuit it filed in July for the release of Leonardo Canseco Salinas, who is being held at the Teller County jail in Divide on an $800 bond over two misdemeanors involving the alleged theft of $8 from a fellow gambler at a casino. Salinas can pay his bail, but jailers have said they will not release him because ICE wants him held for a future transfer to federal custody.
Billings-Vela wrote in her ruling that the ACLU failed to cite a specific statute that prohibits the sheriff from cooperating with the federal government or to prove that Canseco would suffer “irreparable damage” if he posted bond and was held up to two more days in accordance with the sheriff’s policy.
She said there is “a legitimate public interest in not obstructing the federal government from enforcing immigration law.”
The ruling highlights what Billings-Vela called an area of “continuously developing law and legal uncertainty” in Colorado, where the only other sheriff known to honor such detainment requests has been ordered to halt the practice pending a similar lawsuit.
In March, 4th Judicial District Judge Eric Bentley granted a preliminary injunction for the ACLU, forcing El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder to stop honoring the requests, which are not signed by a judge, as are typical arrest warrants.
The ACLU sued Elder this year, alleging that the practice had kept people in jail “for days, weeks, even months” after they posted bond or resolved their cases.
The ACLU of Colorado is undeterred by the new ruling, said Legal Director Mark Silverstein.
“We are disappointed with the court’s initial finding in the Canseco case, with which we fundamentally disagree,” Silverstein said. “We are confident that the higher courts will ultimately agree with our position, and we will continue to work toward that result.”
As immigration issues attract attention nationwide, the two pending lawsuits have made the Pikes Peak region a focal point in a clash over how far Colorado’s local law enforcement agencies may go to help the federal agencies charged with keeping U.S. borders secure.
Mikesell said the decision to honor the detainer requests is not a “political agenda,” but a public safety measure.
“Time and time again, when sheriffs or other agencies have released someone without contacting ICE, we see crimes that have occurred. We see people that have died from those acts,” the sheriff said.
In a past news release expressing support for Mikesell, ICE cited the case of Mexican citizen Ever Andres Valles, who was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of robbing and fatally shooting a man at a light rail station.
Months before the shooting, the agency had asked that Valles be detained by the Denver County jail, but authorities released him without notifying the federal agency.
But the ACLU and other critics of ICE detainers have said a criminal justice system already is in place to punish those guilty of heinous crimes, and different standards should not be applied to those who the government suspects might have entered the country illegally.
