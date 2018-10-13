Teller County voters will be asked to approve a news sales tax for a local ambulance district, continue another sales tax to support a community resource, and select a new treasurer in the Nov. 6 election. Here are some highlights from the ballot:
CRIPPLE CREEK
2A: Voters will be asked to approve a continuation of a 0.03 percent sales tax to support the Aspen Mine Center, which supporters say is a “one-stop-shop community resource center.” The center's services include employment assistance and after-school and summer school programs.
UTE PASS REGIONAL HEALTH SERVICES DISTRICT
7A: The ambulance district is asking voters to approve a 0.5 percent sales tax. Proponents say the tax is needed because the district cannot keep up with the demand for services with its current funding, and visitors are relying on the district more and more without contributing to its budget.
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS
3A: Green Mountain Falls previously had a lodging tax, but stopped collecting the tax after learning it was inconsistent with state law. The measure would create a valid lodging tax to replace lost revenue. The tax would be paid by visitors staying in hotels, inns, or other lodging and would cost up to $4.50 per day per room.
3D: The measure would reduce the number of trustees on the town's board from six to four, plus the mayor. As of early October, the board had two vacant seats.
FLORISSANT FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT & FOUR MILE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
6A and 6B: These similar measures would not increase taxes, but would allow both districts to adjust their respective mill levies annually to offset reductions in revenue due to limits and adjustments mandated by two Colorado laws: the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights and the Gallagher Amendment. Proponents say that, because of the two laws, the districts are penalized for a low ratio of commercial-to-residential properties; they say the measure is needed to maintain the level of emergency services that the districts provide.
OTHER COUNTY RACES
Assessor Betty Clark-Wine, who has served nearly eight years in the office and is now term-limited, has entered the treasurer race as an unaffiliated candidate. She will face Republican Mark Czelusta to succeed the current treasurer, Bob Campbell, who is running unopposed to become the District 2 county commissioner.
Sheriff Jason Mikesell also is running for re-election and faces no opponents.