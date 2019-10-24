The two candidates vying for Cripple Creek mayor are running on their experience as City Council members in the small mountain community of roughly 1,200 people.
While one hopes to build on what he calls past successes during his two terms as a city councilman, the other says she wants to disrupt the “old boy’s club” that’s been in charge while the city has stagnated.
Meghan Rozell said she can see the home of her opponent, Milford Ashworth, from her driveway.
“He’s a good person, but he was on council for eight years — he’s been here for a long time — and he just didn’t get it done,” Rozell said. “I’m not one to wait around. I like to see what we need to make happen and get ‘er done.”
Ashworth disputes Rozell’s characterization of his 2009-17 council tenure, pointing to road improvement projects, upgrades to a local water treatment plant and an effort to build a park.
“I think the citizens realize that. They didn’t have any disapproval of what we were doing,” he said. “Certainly if they would have, they would have expressed it.”
The victor in the Nov. 5 mayoral election will succeed Bruce Brown, who is prevented from seeking reelection by term limits. In addition to choosing a new mayor, Cripple Creek voters will also decide several city initiatives, pick a Ward 4 council member and several school board races, including a contentious recall election.
Teller County voters also will see two statewide initiatives on their ballots:
Proposition CC would allow the state to retain excess revenue that otherwise might be refunded to Coloradans under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. If approved, schools, higher ed and transportation would each get a third of the excess revenue.
There’s also Proposition DD, which would allow sports wagering in Colorado and impose a 10% tax to help pay for state water projects.
The mayor’s race
Rozell says her number one priority is housing, while Ashworth is more focused on the city’s infrastructure needs.
“We’ve had a housing issue since the casinos came in. We’ve been pretty aware of that for a long time, but nobody’s made any momentum on it,” said Rozell, a Colorado native who began her City Council term in 2017.
A housing survey of Victor and Cripple Creek, completed in September, found that about 540 more housing units are needed by 2025 to meet the demand for homes.
Rozell, who previously worked as a building and planning assistant in what is now the city’s Development Department, said she wants to “get the word out” that Cripple Creek is open to development.
“We’ve gotten sort of a reputation in the area for not being easy to work with,” she said. “I don’t think that’s true.”
Ashworth has proposed lowering fees that developers pay to make the city a more appealing place to invest.
“This is something that the city has got to do — put an incentive package together to attract developers so that they can economically come to Cripple Creek and build housing,” he said.
Ashworth, who owned a construction company for roughly three decades, has worked to foster economic growth while on boards and committees in Cripple Creek and Mount Vernon, Ind., where he previously lived. He also serves on the board for the Top of the World Rodeo, an annual event he helped found.
“One of my main things is do more for infrastructure, such as streets and water and sanitary, wastewater,” he said. “The funding is a big problem, and I feel they haven’t dedicated enough to infrastructure.”
He’s suggested that the city divert funding from “nonessential” departments, such as Parks and Recreation, to pay for infrastructure upgrades.
Both candidates see a need to diversify the city’s economy, which for years has relied heavily on the gaming industry.
One solution could be tax breaks to encourage more people to open family-oriented businesses, Rozell said.
Ashworth said he expects the opening of three planned hotels will attract more tourists who stay overnight to shop, eat and recreate locally. Construction has begun on one of those hotels.
“We’re in a pretty bad budget crunch and have been for a while. This should turn it around,” he said.
Rozell wants to address the city’s financial challenges by setting policies that will help the city form and work toward a clear, long-term vision.
“I think the core problem that we’ve had here is not prioritizing where our expenses are,” she said. “I want to have goal-setting sessions that include the community, as well.”
Ashworth said he wants to foster a culture where “everybody’s working together and working for the good of the community.”
Cripple Creek initiatives
Cripple Creek voters will be asked to vote twice on sports betting — once with statewide Proposition DD and again with city issue 2C. In addition to winning statewide approval, legal sports wagering must be OK’d by Cripple Creek residents if it is to be allowed in the city, said Cripple Creek City Clerk Janell Sciacca. The same goes for voters in Central City and Black Hawk, the other two Colorado municipalities where casino gambling is legal.
The measures have widespread support from many Cripple Creek residents and casino owners who are hoping that sports wagering can revitalize the local gaming industry. Ashworth and Rozell said they will vote “yes” on the questions.
Voters in Cripple Creek will also be asked to approve rule changes that will allow the city to post full texts of ordinances and financial information online and in public spaces instead of publishing those documents in local newspapers. These changes would save taxpayer money spent on publications, Sciacca said.
School districts
All five seats on the Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Board of Education will be decided in the Nov. 5 election.
A recall movement that sought to oust three board members resulted in legal challenges by the board members being denied for procedural mistakes. That ended with two board members, Dennis Jones and Tonya Martin, resigning in June and one member, board President Tim Braun, standing his ground.
School district voters will determine whether to allow Braun to retain his seat or remove him from the board.
Recall supporters claim Braun violated state statutes, school board policies and resolutions, open-meetings laws and public disclosure rules.
They refer to examples such as “ignoring and disrespecting community members when contacted with concerns,” as well as contributing to financial problems, profiting from open records requests and knowing a board member did not live in the district he represented.
Braun denies the allegations, saying the people behind the recall are ex-employees and failed board candidates with “an ax to grind.” Braun says in the ballot statement that the recall petitioners are lying about their claims, including that there are missing checks, which an auditor found was untrue and stated at a board meeting.
Eight other candidates are vying for the remaining four open seats, including Tana Rice, who was on the board previously and filled one of the seats vacated by a board member targeted for recall. Charles Solomone, who also was seated after the resignations in the summer, is running to retain his seat as well. Some candidates were involved with the recall.
The former mayor of Victor, Byron “Buck” Hakes Jr., is among the four contenders for two at-large seats.