The Teller County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for nearly a year.

Dava Charlene Leonard, 40, was last seen March 3, 2021, in the Rainbow Valley Subdivision in Divide. The Sheriff's Office made an announcement Wednesday in a Facebook post about her missing persons case.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Leonard was seen at her boyfriend's home. The reported also stated that she does not have a cell phone or vehicle, and that there hasn't been any activity on her bank account.

Leonard is described as 5-foot-4 and between 120-130 pounds with green eyes and long brown/auburn hair.

She has a piercing below her left eye, a dragon tattoo on her back, a tattoo and a scar on her left arm and wears black, cat-eyed glasses, the Sheriff's Office said. She also wears dentures.

She was last wearing a gray Columbia jacket and jeans, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-687-9652.