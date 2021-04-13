UF5YNZIOVJD6VMEPQ76MDV3SOE.jpg

Photo courtesy of the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office had a close call with a suspected DUI driver Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver crossed over the median and hit a deputy’s patrol car head-on.

Both drivers were reportedly taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Read the full story with KKTV.

