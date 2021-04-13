The Teller County Sheriff’s Office had a close call with a suspected DUI driver Monday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver crossed over the median and hit a deputy’s patrol car head-on.
Close call for one of our patrol deputies tonight. Suspected DUI driver crossed over median and struck him head-on. Both drivers transported to local hospitals in good condition. #tellerstrong #tcso pic.twitter.com/qfR8LDo9E3— Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 13, 2021
Both drivers were reportedly taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. The names of those involved have not yet been released.