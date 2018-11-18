The Teller County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot Saturday night.
Authorities say around 9:30 p.m., Saturday night, Teller County deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Lone Wolf Campground, just outside of Cripple Creek.
They say a second call came in to dispatch from a location in Cripple Creek saying a woman had just arrived with a gunshot wound.
That woman was taken to Memorial Hospital, where her condition is not known at this time.
Officials say several people were taken to the Teller County Sheriff's Office for questioning, but no arrests have been made so far.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact them at (719) 472-4347 or email Commander Greg Couch at couchg@co.teller.co.us.
