Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell on Friday defended his agency’s practice of holding suspected undocumented immigrants solely at federal authorities’ request, saying it’s necessary to protect the community from criminals who’ve committed attempted homicide, sexual assault and other violent crimes.
The detainee on whose behalf a lawsuit against Mikesell’s office was filed doesn’t meet that characterization, however.
Leonardo Canseco Salinas, 44, now being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, was arrested after an apparent misunderstanding over $8.25 at a Cripple Creek casino, his attorney says.
The ACLU contended in the complaint, filed in Teller County District Court on Monday, that the sheriff broke the law by holding Canseco Salinas past his normal release date — without a warrant or sentencing order signed by a judge — because his office had been asked to detain Canseco by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.
“I have the authority in Colorado as a sheriff to protect my community and uphold the peace to the best of my abilities, and I will not be dissuaded from that,” Mikesell said in a written statement sent after a news conference Friday in Woodland Park. “I will not allow a third party, such as the ACLU, to intervene in the protection of those that I love and the community I care about.”
He added that he and other county leaders “will not be forced into being a sanctuary county” or “swayed by bullying tactics.”
Canseco Salinas was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors on July 14. ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Mark Silverstein said that, according to a police report, an officer with the state’s gaming division found him playing on a slot machine that another patron had marked with a reserved sign.
When Canseco Salinas began using the machine, he deposited $20 and, once he had lost that, used $8.25 that had been left in the machine by the previous patron who had reserved it, Silverstein said. The report shows that Canseco repaid the $8.25, Silverstein added.
Canseco Salinas was charged with another misdemeanor because authorities say he presented a forged identification to the gaming officer, Silverstein said.
“It’s a far cry from the picture that the sheriff was painting when he suggested the persons subject to ICE detainers are violent criminals or persons guilty of sexual assaults,” Silverstein said.
Canseco should be eligible to post an $800 bond, the ACLU argued in the lawsuit.
In a statement, ICE expressed its support for Teller County, stating that the Colorado and U.S. constitutions allow local officials to honor its detainer requests.
The statement from the agency’s Denver Field Office director, Jeffrey D. Lynch, references a few other cases in which counties declined to honor the detainers and released individuals later committed crimes.
In October 2016, ICE requested that Mexican citizen Ever Andres Valles be detained at the Denver County jail, but authorities released him roughly two months later without notifying the federal agency, Lynch said in the statement. Valles, a known gang member, was later sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of robbing and fatally shooting a man at a light rail station about two months after his release, according to Lynch’s statement.
But Brendan Greene, of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, said that honoring such detainers can erode trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement, making those without papers afraid to report crimes such as domestic violence.
“We think all communities are safer when everybody feels safe reporting crime and collaborating with local law enforcement,” said Greene, who was at the news conference. “People who are accused of crimes are going to be held accountable by the criminal justice system — that’s what that system is there for. What’s not acceptable is a sheriff depriving someone of their liberty without cause.”
The lawsuit marks the ACLU’s latest challenge to what it has called illegal detention practices in which ICE asks jailers to hold suspected illegal immigrants until federal agents can take them into custody.
The civil liberties group in February sued El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, accusing him of illegally jailing dozens of inmates without orders signed by a judge.
The ACLU has won a preliminary injunction barring the El Paso County jail from honoring ICE detention requests while the case is pending. Attorneys for El Paso County have called the detainers lawful and denied wrongdoing.
In the lawsuit against the Teller County sheriff, the ACLU is seeking a similar injunction.