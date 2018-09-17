Teller County officials are joining a class-action lawsuit accusing major pharmaceutical companies of exacerbating the nationwide epidemic of opioid abuse and deadly overdoses.
Hundreds of U.S. cities and counties are parties to the suit, which claims that big-name manufacturers and distributors used deceptive advertising and marketing to overstate the benefits of opioids and understate the risks of addiction. As a result, the suit says, governments have had to pay more for social services, law enforcement and other government functions.
Since Huerfano County filed a complaint in January, other Colorado counties have followed.
Teller County commissioners unanimously approved a contract Aug. 30 with Seattle-based Keller Rohrback law firm to represent them in the litigation on a contingency basis.
Participating in the suit won’t cost the county even if the plaintiffs lose, said Commissioner Norm Steen.
“We do want to protect the families in Teller County. That’s our goal in governance,” Steen said. “And if there’s an award, we’d like to be part of that.”
El Paso County isn’t joining the suit. County officials cited the difficulty of calculating how much the epidemic has cost the county.