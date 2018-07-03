New Stage 3 fire restrictions — including a ban on propane barbecues and stoves — went into effect Tuesday across Teller County, further tightening the county's fire regulations ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
After fielding complaints from evacuees attending a fire briefing, Sheriff Jason Mikesell said his office has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to residents and visitors not obeying fire restrictions.
The heightened Stage 3 limitations are even more strict than in other counties of the state facing extreme fire danger.
The new ban includes propane barbecues, gas stoves or lanterns, smokers, pellet stoves , natural gas fueled warming fires and electrical stoves. Also banned are fireworks, campfires, barbecuing on charcoal grills, tossing cigarette butts outside and target shooting on public land.
Anyone caught violating Teller County’s newly-tightened fire ban will either be fined or issued a court summons, law enforcement officials said.
“We are actively writing tickets for campfires, charcoal grills, smoking cigarettes,” he said on Monday. “We’re concerned about fireworks now with the holiday.”
On Tuesday, much of the the Pike and San Isabel national forests were placed under Stage 2 fire restrictions, including the Pikes Peak, South Park, South Platte and Leadville ranger districts. The order encompassed a large swath of U.S. Forest Service land stretching from Pikes Peak in El Paso County to the Sawatch Range in Chaffee and Lake counties.
Mikesell he’s notified the U.S. Forest Service that his deputies are patrolling campsites and will issue tickets, even on forest land.
“We understand this fire danger is an immediate risk to life,” he said.
Resident Reba Fertitta said she’s concerned about out-of-towners lighting campfires, after one man at the fire briefing said he reported nine illegal campfires last week to law enforcement and had someone say it’s not their home so they don’t care.
“We need to shut down the national forest down to keep the campers out, if that’s their attitude,” she said.
Anyone seeing what they believe is a violation can call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, (719) 687-9652, with detailed information, including a license plate number if the incident involves a vehicle.