Teller County residents and visitors still can’t fire up the grill. That means any grill or smoker, charcoal, propane, pellet or electric.
After being briefed by area fire chiefs on the moisture content of grasses, soils and trees, Teller County’s three commissioners agreed Thursday morning to keep the strict Stage 3 fire ban in place.
“The fire conditions that prevailed during the start of the High Chateau fire still exist,” Commissioner Norm Steen said after the meeting. “Yes, the fire is out. Yes, people are back in their homes. But the dry conditions continue.”
The High Chateau fire, which police believe was started by an illegal campfire on private land outside of Cripple Creek, ignited June 29, burned 1,423 acres and destroyed eight homes before it was fully contained July 9.
People also can’t smoke outside, shoot guns or build a campfire. Also prohibited are mowing the lawn, riding all-terrain-vehicles, using a chainsaw or a generator and operating other small engines — unless they are equipped with spark arresters.
Chiefs from the county’s seven fire stations will keep monitoring the situation, Steen said.
Even with recent rain, “It’s not just the ground moisture; it’s the core moisture in the timber,” Steen said. “The question is how likely the timber is to burn. That’s the difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3. We’ll lift the restrictions when it seems appropriate.”
Teller County officials enacted Stage 2 fire restrictions May 29 due to the hot, dry, windy spring.
While lighting campfires and shooting off personal fireworks have been prohibited in recent years under Stage 2 restrictions, it’s been a long time since Teller County raised the bar to Stage 3. Steen says it was before the Waldo Canyon fire of 2012, but he’s unsure of the exact year.
“Stage 3 is a significant constraint,” he said. “We recognize it’s a painful issue, and we also recognize our forests are very valuable, and we want to protect forests and life and property.”
It’s not that Teller County resident Kim Gardner doesn’t understand why officials went to the highest level.
“I totally support the fire ban; it’s absolutely necessary,” she said.
It’s the timing that was most unfortunate and frustrating to Gardner and other residents.
Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell announced the Stage 3 restrictions the day before the Fourth of July holiday, in the middle of a community briefing on the High Chateau fire’s progress. Evacuees applauded the decision.
But it was like raining on the holiday parade.
Gardner had 100 pounds of meat in her refrigerator, waiting to be smoked and barbecued outside for guests at an Independence Day party her family hosts annually.
Some went in the oven and some went in the freezer.
“It was confusing and didn’t make sense; the pellet-fed smoker has no fire and is totally contained on our patio,” Gardener said. “At the same time, we could ride dirt bikes in the national forest, which seems more likely to start a fire.”
Many residents have been going through barbecue withdrawals.
“We miss barbecuing — that was our go-to in the summer,” said Meggan Hurley, who lives just over the Teller line in Park County.
She bought a GoSun solar cooker and says it’s a fair replacement for the real deal. Her favorite meal to throw on the “barbie:” shrimp, asparagus and red potatoes.
“We were evacuated during the High Chateau fire and couldn’t cook because we couldn’t use a fire or propane or a smoker, so I started researching alternatives,” Hurley said.
The Stage 3 regulations cover unincorporated Teller County, where many people go to picnic, camp, fish, hike and ride off-road vehicles.
The sheriff said the cities of Woodland Park and Victor also have adopted the rules, and the U.S. Forest Service is allowing the county to impose Stage 3 on public lands.
“The majority are happy about it because they’re worried about their homes and their safety,” Mikesell said. “Some people feel it’s really harsh because they can’t grill chicken or steak outside, and some businesses have been affected and are not able to operate normally.”
The restrictions have cost Luke Nelson, owner of Woodland Butcher Block and a 35-year Woodland Park resident, a lot of business.
“The difference between last Tuesday when they enacted the ban was about $5,000 in sales, and that’s a lot for a small business owner,” he said. “It’s tough, but we have to support it.”
After nine days of not being able to make his popular beef jerky, pulled pork and other barbecue fare, Nelson said he received approval on Wednesday from fire, police and city officials to resume outdoor cooking to sell barbecued meat in his store.
“I don’t have the normal grills and smokers; mine are really safe, and they’ve now given me permission,” he said.
Grocery stores, Walmart and even the Dinosaur Resource Museum in Woodland Park have posted signs, alerting customers to the conditions of the fire ban. While most stores are selling charcoal, lighter fluid, firewood and small propane bottles, they are cautioning people to not disobey the laws.
Mikesell said his deputies have written “a lot of tickets” to Stage 3 violators, as have police in the cities and rangers on forest land.
Smoking outdoors has been the most common infraction, he said.
“A lot of people are really tired of people setting fires in this county,” Mikesell said. “A lot the people who come here are from other states, and some are hearing them say they don’t care because they don’t live here. We care what they do; this is our home.”
Citations from deputies carry fines of $100, $500 or $1,000. Violators also can be subject to state and federal laws, which can increase the penalties.
“We’re going to write up as many people in violation as we can,” Mikesell said. “The High Chateau fire cost $2.5 million in taxpayers’ money.”
