Burn restrictions thorughout the Pikes Peak region

Cripple Creek, which offers limited-stakes gambling, has deviated from the Stage 3 policy. Smoking is allowed on Bennett Avenue between 1st and 5th streets and in designated smoking areas.

Within the city limits, barbecue grilling is permitted on natural gas and liquid propane barbecue grills, stoves and lanterns that are at least 10 feet away from combustible walls and roofs. Other rules, such as no open burning, are in place.

The reason Cripple Creek is slightly less restrictive than the rest of the county: “The availability of fire hydrants and full-time fire department staff,” according to the city’s website.

Unincorporated El Paso County remains under Stage 2 restrictions, meaning no campfires, no charcoal grilling, no outdoor smoking and no fireworks.

The city of Colorado Springs’ burn restrictions include no outdoor smoking in city parks and open spaces; no recreational fires, bonfires, open or prescribed burns; no fireworks or trash burning; and small combustion engines must have spark arrestors.

"The drought has been so severe for so long that it would take several days of steady rainfall to substantially reduce the fire fuel load in the forest," said county spokesman Dave Rose.

El Paso County's Wildland Fire and Sheriff’s Office are monitoring conditions careful, he said.

Both the fuels themselves and all of the surrounding vegetation are extremely dry, and the earth itself is so dry that a sudden downpour is much more likely to cause street flooding than it is to actually soak in and reduce the danger of wildfires," Rose said. "So no plans at this time to scale back the Stage 2."

The cities of Fountain and Manitou Springs have downgraded to Stage 1 restrictions, which prohibit open and prescribed burning, blasting, model rockets and bonfires.