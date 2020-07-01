Brent Stein, owner of Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant, was arrested June 21 by Teller County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with sexual assault, a Class 3 felony. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
According to the affidavit obtained from Teller County District Court, the 46-year-old Stein met the victim on dating website eharmony and lured the woman to Florissant from Indiana. While many details are redacted in the affidavit, it states that Stein promised to cure the victim from a condition similar to what his late wife suffered.
“During the first night of the victim’s stay (in Stein’s home), the victim engaged in consensual kissing with the suspect … but told the suspect she did not want to have sex with him,” states the affidavit.
The affidavit states that Stein, who has a doctorate of pharmacy, gave medications to the victim. The woman reported to authorities that she had been sexually assaulted over a number of days.
“Due to the severe side effects endured, the victim went to UCHealth emergency room at Pikes Peak Regional Hospital,” the document states. “The victim had difficulty recalling the amount of times (she) was sexually assaulted while in the incapacitated state but estimates it to be at least seven times between June 6 and 10.”
Records show that Stein is a current probation client and is the restrained party from a victim in a mandatory protection order concerning his conviction in 2019 of Harassment and Domestic Violence in Douglas County.
Stein’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. July 6 in Teller County District Court. According to the clerk’s office, there is no decision on whether the hearing will take place in-person or on Zoom.
