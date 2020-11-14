Teller County officials have protested the state health department's decision to impose stricter coronavirus limits, including closing Cripple Creek casinos, claiming it was made prematurely.
The move, which is one step below a stay-at-home order, places Teller in the high-risk category for the disease along with El Paso County and other counties where COVID-19 is rising sharply.
The move to Level Orange will go into effect Monday, according to a news release Sunday from Teller County.
The county commissioners pleaded their case in a Friday phone conversation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, saying the move was made too quickly, according to a joint email from commissioners Marc Dettenreider, Bob Campbell, and Norm Steen.
“We argued our case and believe that this move is seriously damaging to Teller County,” the email read.
The county's rate of positive COVID-19 cases among those tested was 11.6% on Friday, according to the release. The World Health Organization recommends that communities restrict gatherings and other personal interactions if the positivity rate is above 5%.
The county was informed Monday that they were being moved from level Blue (Cautious) to Yellow (Concern). The commissioners argued that they needed a “reasonable time” at Yellow to stabilize their cases.
“A mere week is not enough,” the email read.
The move to the high-risk level means personal gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people from no more than two households, and restaurants and places of worship being allowed to operate at no more than 25% of capacity. Under the new order, Cripple Creek casinos will also be closed.
Teller County has requested that the casinos be allowed to remain open. The county commissioners said the CDPHE are considering the request and will make a ruling on Monday.
CDPHE will continue to monitor the county’s positive cases and plan to re-evaluate in one to two weeks, according to the release.