A Teller County man with a history of violent incidents was arrested Thursday after a standoff in which he reportedly set his own home on fire, according to a news release.
David Strang, 49, faces attempted murder, felony menacing and domestic violence charges, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to an 8:45 a.m. call at 304 Valley View Drive, north of Florissant, when a man reported that he had been shot at from that address. The caller, who said bullets had hit his car, left the area after calling, the Sheriff’s Office said.
ALSO:
Family mourns siblings killed in Colorado Springs-area shooting
Officers learned that Strang, the occupant of the house, had an arrest warrant in connection with a Dec. 19 domestic violence incident.
The occupant refused to leave the house despite repeated commands to surrender, the release said. After a “lengthy” standoff, deputies saw smoke and flames coming from a second-floor window.
Firefighters weren't able to enter because of the fear the occupant was armed.
Strang surrendered when the second story of his house was “fully involved” in flames, deputies said.
In 2014, Strang was charged with felony menacing as well as misdemeanor child abuse and reckless endangerment. In December 2017, he pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and the other counts were dismissed.
An ex-wife sought two protective orders against Strang in 2013 and 2014, court records show. A divorce was finalized in 2015.