An estranged couple found dead in Teller County last week were identified Tuesday as Jurii Stolpp and Jacob Stolpp, both 36.

The pair were found along Forest Service Road 357 in Divide Thursday night after gunshots were heard nearby, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Jurii was found with a fatal gunshot wound, authorities said. Jacob suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, they said.

Sheriff’s detectives and Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the deaths. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said the Stolpps had been married but were estranged at the time of the shooting.

Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public.

RELATED: