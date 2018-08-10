Teller County lifted the last of its burn restrictions Thursday after plentiful rains throughout the end of July and early August alleviated extreme fire conditions.
Thank you Mother Nature! No more burning restrictions for Teller county! See resolution. #tcso https://t.co/LvjXm81Bt3— Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) August 10, 2018
The rains also have helped to relieve drought in the Pikes Peak region. The southern part of Teller County is no longer considered to be in severe drought, and southern El Paso County is no longer in extreme drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported.
Additionally, a smaller portion of southern and eastern El Paso County is in severe drought compared with reports last week.
Teller County imposed Stage 3 restrictions July 4 for the first time since before the Waldo Canyon fire. County residents were in barbecue withdrawal for 14 days until the Stage 3 restrictions were demoted to Stage 2. The Stage 2 restrictions were rescinded July 26.
The Stage 3 restrictions were enacted in the midst of the High Chateau fire, which ignited June 29, burned 1,423 acres and destroyed eight homes before it was fully contained July 9.
Three Pikes Peak region residents are suspected of starting the fire south of Florissant after building an illegal campfire and failing to snuff it before leaving, arrest documents show.
El Paso County lifted its Stage 1 restrictions July 30. The unincorporated area of the county was placed under Stage 2 restrictions June 5.