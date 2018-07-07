Teller County • The nine-day High Chateau fire in the high forests of Teller County burned through 1,432 acres, at least 10 homes and an as yet unknown number of outbuildings, barns and vehicles.
It could have been a lot more destructive if not for firefighters standing guard over homes, often stopping the flames just feet from decks and front doors, according to the last evacuees who were allowed to return Friday afternoon.
Don Hester, who was camping in Wyoming when the fire broke out June 29, got a text from a friend telling him that his home might be in the path of the fast-spreading blaze. He activated the cameras outside his home in the High Chateau neighborhood northwest of Cripple Creek.
“(I) saw a firefighter resting on our front porch,” he said. “That night, I saw a glow in the back. Then Saturday, I saw flames on the front and back sides of the house and got concerned.
“In some ways, I was happy I wasn’t home, because I know it would be 10 minutes of panicking after the sheriff told us we had to leave. There wasn’t anything I could do except watch the firefighters fight the fire from my front and back porch.”
Hester said he was one of the lucky ones: flames scorched the ponderosa pines, conifers, grasses and soil that surround his home, but firefighters saved the house.
Though losing one home is too many, Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Garcia said he was relieved more weren’t lost.
“I was the first deputy on scene when the fire broke out, and my partner and I barely made it out of the area,” said Garcia, who was patrolling the neighborhood Saturday on his 13th straight day working. “In that moment, I just kept asking myself, ‘Did we miss anyone?’”
Fire officials don’t expect other structures to ignite while crews finishing moping up hot spots. With the fire at 95 percent containment, the last of the more than 1,700 evacuees were allowed to return home Friday to assess the damage.
Steve and Peggy Meazell were part of the final wave of evacuees to return. They didn’t expect to find the grave of their dachshund Dallas still there. It survived because firefighters protected it along with their house.
“I thought we were going to lose the last memory of him,” Peggy said, wiping away tears. “When we were evacuated, I cried, thinking the whole house was going to burn, along with the memorabilia and heirlooms from my grandfather and both our dads. But the fact that they saved the house and built a fire line around the grave, which really is a circle of rocks, shows how much the firefighters really care.”
The firefighters moved their patio furniture onto their gravel driveway, and placed their propane tank inside a circle of boulders. The fire’s edge crept to within feet of their home.
The Meazells, who moved from east Texas nine months ago, planned to rent their house at the top of the neighborhood to vacationers and move to another in the area. Though they backed out of the contract for the other house, she fears they may never see that bit of extra income to help them through retirement.
“Who wants to hike around and kick up soot?” Peggy said as her husband cleared charred trees into a pile with an orange tractor. “And we know what it looked like before, which makes it hard for me to look out and see what’s gone.”
She does have some hope, though, that her haven will revive. Less than 24 hours after returning, she’s seen many of her resident chipmunks, bunnies, deer, hummingbirds and other wildlife.
“The hummingbird likes to get up in your face,” she said. “When I came home, and there was no food in the feeder, he flew close to my face as if to say, ‘Where have you been?’ That makes you feel good.”
Jim and Jacque Stanley’s were prepared for the worst. That they weren’t met by the ashes of their longtime home was due to the firefighters, deputies and other emergency responders, they said.
“When we were let back in, I nearly kissed the officer who let us back in I was so thankful to see our home still standing,” Jacque said, who has lived in High Chateau with her husband for about 25 years. “It’s incredible the work that was done. We sing praises to the firefighters, especially those from the Four Mile.”
Jim, a former volunteer with Four Mile Fire Protection District, said he was “amazed” that the firefighters could successfully navigate the rocky, steep terrain.
“I can’t imagine walking this with 30 pounds of gear and fire chasing you,” he said. “But they made sure we could come home to our peace and quiet, and we can’t thank them enough.”
With the majority of the fire under control, officials are confident that the area is safe.
“A few smoking hot spots were found and were moped up, but not many,” said Todd Abel, operations section chief.
The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team handed off command to local fire agencies and redirected its resources to the 106,985-acres Spring Creek and 13,091-acre Weston Pass fires, a news release said. The team had split its command between the Chateau and Weston Pass fires July 1 and will continue to manage the latter.
The Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Team Blue is managing the Spring Creek fire, which is 43 percent contained.
Eight other fires are burning across the state in what is becoming a busy season for firefighters. It’s proof to Hester that his neighborhood hasn’t seen its last evacuation.
“Sooner or later, I see every part of this area going up in flames,” he said.
