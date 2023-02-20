Firefighters contained a small wildfire in Teller County between Florissant and Cripple Creek late Monday morning.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office lifted a pre-evacuation notice roughly one hour after the orders were put in place for residents near High Pasture and Cheyenne Circle after a fire ignited near the 11900 block of County Road 1 south of U.S. 24.

Officials noted that smoke would remain visible in the area of Colorado Mountain Estates and that 911 calls were only necessary if active flames or smoke plumes were observed.

Crews were still on scene around 12:30 p.m.

A high wind warning is in effect for the area until 5 p.m. Monday, with gusts expected to reach up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.