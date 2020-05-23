A man suspected of felony menacing was shot and injured by Teller County sheriff's deputies Friday night, authorities said Saturday.

A statement from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office — the agency investigating to avoid conflict of interest — said two Teller County sheriff's deputies spotted the suspect about 9 p.m. near County Road 94 and Teller County Road 32, also known as Trail Creek Road.

The man, whose name was not released, pointed a gun at the deputies and ignored their warnings, the statement said. One deputy fired at least one round, which struck the man, it said. The suspect was taken to a hospital.

The two deputies involved were placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with the Teller County Sheriff's Office policy, authorities said.

