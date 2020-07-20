A protest against the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency at the Teller County Sheriff’s Office in Divide led to a physical disturbance Friday, the sheriff's office said in a Monday news release.
Demonstrators from the groups “Abolish Ice Denver” and “Colorado Springs Socialists” called for all ICE inmates be released from the jail in the mountain town west of Colorado Springs. Other protesters showed up holding signs representing the Black Lives Matter movement.
No charges were filed, but deputies said they opened an investigation after reviewing video footage.
The disturbance happened outside of an area deputies designated for protesters at the detentions facility. Four people protested within the designated area for about 45 minutes, then “peacefully left on their own,” the release stated.
People who were part of a car rally left their vehicles on the road near the facility, “yelling and screaming,” according to deputies. A “law enforcement liaison” was contacted by deputies to clear the road, the news release reported.
The protest was apparently organized by a relative of an ICE inmate who is detained at the facility, authorities said, and took aim at Teller County’s agreement to house ICE inmates, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.
The Sheriff’s Office sent a news release prior to the protest that detailed what actions deputies would take if “blocking of roadways and/or throwing any objects” occurred and also included the detention facility address.
“It has been and will continue to be a practice of TCSO to let our community know about such events that may affect their travel plans and safety,” according to the news release. “...we and some in the community observed people wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirts, people shouting ‘Black Lives Matter’ and signs that said ‘Defund the Police’ and ‘BLM.' "
These individuals were part of a “car rally” and joined the protesters who were demanding the release of all ICE detainees, officials said in the release.