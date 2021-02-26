Dr. Jeremy DeWall, pictured in the foreground of this file photo from April 2020, was terminated from his position as Teller County's medical director on Jan. 21, 2021, after Teller County commissioners passed a resolution to appoint Dr. Timothy Hurtado to the role. After public outcry about the decision, commissioners are expected to vote on a new resolution that will designate both Hurtado and DeWall as the county’s two medical directors. (Debbie Kelley/The Gazette)