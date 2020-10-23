Teller County animal welfare officers are seeking help in finding whoever abused a small dog found limping and with a large gash on its snout, the Sheriff's Office said.
Animal Control received a report Monday about a white-and-tan dog resembling a Chihuahua that was limping near Center Street in Woodland Park, the release stated.
An animal welfare officer located the dog and found it had serious injuries to its nose and mouth, according to Animal Control Officer Kathleen Ruyak.
“There were injuries that were consistent with something being tied around its nose for an extensive period of time,” Ruyak said, explaining why officers believe the injuries were inflicted by a person and not another animal.
The dog is currently being treated at the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter and is in good spirits, according to Ruyak.
“We’re really hoping someone will recognize the dog,” said Ruyak, who added that the dog is not microchipped. “Then we might be able to figure out who abused it like this.”
Anyone with information can call Teller County Animal Control at 719-687-9652 and ask for Ruyak or Officer Trixie Hudspeth.