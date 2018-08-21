Three teens have been arrested in the thefts of thousands of dollars worth of bicycles from racks at Colorado College, police said.
James William Loper Jr., 19, and Joey Anthony Muraca and Tyson Lane, both 18, were arrested on suspicion of theft of $20,000 to $100,000 and possession of burglary tools, both felonies, as well as criminal mischief under $300, a misdemeanor, court records show.
A Colorado Springs police officer working extra duty Sunday said he saw three men move from bike rack to rack, stealing locked bicycles. The officer confronted them, and they fled, dropping a stolen bicycle and a backpack. Police didn't say how the thieves managed to defeat the locks.
Two were arrested and admitted to the thefts, police said. The officers recovered more than $7,500 worth of bicycles stolen from campus.
The third suspect, who also reportedly admitted to the thefts, was arrested Monday.
Five more bicycles and frames were found in their home, and one was identified as being stolen in an unrelated incident.