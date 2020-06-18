Two 16-year-old boys, a 13-year-old girl and a fourth suspect on the loose face charges related to a string of armed robberies and attempted carjackings in Colorado Springs, authorities said Thursday.

The series of crimes happened at various spots throughout the city between June 10 and Sunday. On Sunday police responded to a robbery at a Kum & Go gas station at 4512 Austin Bluffs Parkway, where they arrested three suspects. One suspect escaped, Colorado Springs police said in a statement.

Investigators said they believe the teens are responsible for several armed robberies and attempted carjackings across the city. No one was injured in the robberies, police said, but several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

The armed robbery locations included a Kum & Go at 2190 Vickers Drive, a Diamond Shamrock at 3290 Austin Bluffs Parkway, a 7-Eleven at 4325 South Carefree Circle, a Kum & Go at 7375 Duryea Drive, a 7-Eleven at 2825 Briargate Boulevard, and a Kum & Go at 4512 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police said the attempted carjackings occurred Saturday at Pine Bluffs Apartments at 6470 Timber Bluff Point and Cottonwood Creek Park at 7040 Rangewood Drive.

One 16-year-old boy faces six charges of aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping, police said. The other boy faces five counts of aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

The 13-year-old girl faces three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping, police said.

The suspects' names were not released.

