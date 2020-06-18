Two 16-year-old boys, a 13-year-old girl and a fourth suspect on the loose face charges related to a string of armed robberies and attempted car-jackings in Colorado Springs, authorities said Thursday.

The series of crimes happened at various spots throughout the city between June 10 and Sunday. On Sunday police responded to a robbery at a Kum & Go gas station at 4512 Austin Bluffs Parkway, where they arrested three suspects. One suspect escaped, Colorado Springs police said in a statement.

Investigators said they believe the teens are responsible for several armed robberies and attempted car-jackings across the city. No one was injured in the robberies, police said, but several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

The armed robbery locations included a Kum & Go at 2190 Vickers Drive, a Diamond Shamrock at 3290 Austin Bluffs Parkway, a 7-Eleven at 4325 South Carefree Circle, a Kum & Go at 7375 Duryea Drive, a 7-Eleven at 2825 Briargate Boulevard, and a Kum & Go at 4512 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police said the attempted car-jackings occurred Saturday at Pine Bluffs Apartments at 6470 Timber Bluff Point and Cottonwood Creek Park at 7040 Rangewood Drive.

One 16-year-old boy faces six charges of aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping, police said. The other boy faces five counts of aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

The 13-year-old girl faces three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping, police said.

None of the suspects' names were released.

