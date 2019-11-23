UPDATE 11/25

The three teens were released without charges, pending further investigation, Sgt. Jim Jeffcoat of Colorado Springs police said Sunday morning.

"It appears that further investigation revealed the initial reporting by the supposed victims was not entirely true," Jeffcoat said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He added that police are investigating other people who might have been involved in the incident. He declined to elaborate, citing the pending investigation.

-

Three teenagers were arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of stealing a truck and beating up two other teens during the robbery, Colorado Springs police said.

Officers said that about 5 a.m., a father reported that his son and his son's friend were beaten up while being carjacked in the 1400 block of West Colorado Avenue. The father reported that his son's maroon Ford F150 had been stolen by three teenagers, one possibly with a gun, police said.

The stolen Ford was later found by Manitou Springs police in the 400 block of El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs. Police said three teens living in a nearby apartment complex were arrested, but did not release information on their charges.

Due to the suspects being juveniles, police did not release specific descriptions of the teens involved.

RELATED: