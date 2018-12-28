Two teenagers were killed in Thursday’s crash on Colorado 105 east of Monument, the Colorado State Patrol said Friday.
Kaden Currier of Monument and Avory Kvale of Colorado Springs, both 17, were killed after their vehicle drifted into the opposite lane and crashed into a semitrailer driven by 51-year-old Christopher Murray on Colorado 105 near Sierra Way.
Neither of the teens was wearing a seat belt, State Patrol said.
Currier and Kvale were students at Discovery Canyon Campus High School where they were talented athletes. Currier wrestled like his All-American and four-time Montana High School State Champion father, Chris Currier. Kvale played basketball and ran track.
The two were dating, according to their social media pages.
The school will have counselors available from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday for grieving students, parents and staff.
“We care very much about each and every student, so please don’t hesitate to send an email update to your student’s school counselor providing any information that you think the school should be aware of regarding any difficulties your child is having regarding this situation,” Discovery Canyon Principal Mark Wahlstrom said in an emailed message to parents and staff Friday.
A family friend started a GoFundMe account to support Currier’s family. It has raised more than $7,000.
Currier and Kvale were two of nine people killed in crashes investigated by the State Patrol in less than 72 hours, bringing the state’s total this year to 600.
Col. Matthew Packard, the agency’s chief, on Thursday denounced the “epidemic” of traffic fatalities in Colorado.
“This is an epidemic that has to stop right now, and that responsibility lies in my hands and your hands,” Packard said in a video posted Thursday to social media. “Together, we are the only solution to this. We have to be better, Colorado. Lives depend on it.”
Twitter: @lizmforster Phone: 636-0193