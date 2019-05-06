Five teenagers crashed into a pole near the intersection Briargate and Voyager parkways around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
The teenagers had reportedly left a high school prom before the wreck. Officers say they abandoned the vehicle after crashing it and three were later captured. Police were still looking for two of the teens, reported Gazette news partner KKTV.
No other vehicles were involved and officers were investigating whether alcohol was involved, police said.
