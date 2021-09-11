Colorado State Patrol found new evidence regarding a crash that killed four teenagers in Prowers County Wednesday night, showing the teenagers ran a stop sign before being hit by a semi truck on U.S. Highway 287.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when the teenagers, driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Prowers County Road 196 near Wiley, ran a stop sign and were hit by a semi truck traveling north on Highway 287, troopers said in a new release Friday afternoon. There were five teenagers in the Explorer, three of whom died on scene and another died at a hospital. The final teen was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.
Among those dead include a 16-year-old male driver, and his passengers a 15-year-old female, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, troopers said.
The driver of the semi truck, a 25-year-old male, was taken to a hospital and released. His 50-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and is still hospitalized.
Highway 287 reopened completely Friday morning, troopers said.
The Wiley School the teenagers attended canceled classes and activities Thursday and held a prayer vigil for the students on their football field Thursday evening. All weekend activities for Wiley High School have been canceled.