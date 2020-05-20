Two 18-year-old men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a fire at a new home under construction in Fountain, authorities said.

Baaron Pittenger and Braeden Kennedy are accused of starting a blaze at a new home build in the 8700 block of Link Road last week, a statement from the Fountain Police Department said. The fire was extinguished quickly, but there was significant damage to the basement, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Pittenger and Kennedy both face first-degree arson and felony criminal mischief charges, police said. If found guilty, they could spend up to 12 years in prison for first-degree arson and up to six years for criminal mischief.

RELATED: