An 18-year-old man died Thursday night when his car careened off Peterson Road, slammed into a fence and smashed through two yards, Colorado Springs police said.
Sebastian Warren was speeding, according to police, when he apparently lost control of the Buick he was driving and crashed around 9 p.m. in eastern Colorado Springs.
His death is the 18th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year, police said.
It was the second death in two days tied to traffic incidents. On Wednesday, Leone Darnold, 105 of Colorado Springs, died at a hospital from injuries suffered in a May 30 crash.
She was a passenger in a two-car crash on South Circle Drive, police said.