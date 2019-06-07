A one-car crash on Peterson Road in eastern Colorado Springs Thursday night killed an 18-year-old driver, Colorado Springs police said.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. when police say a Buick traveling at a high rate of speed careened off the road, slamming into a fence and smashing through two suburban yards. Sebastian Warren, 18, died in the wreck, police said.
The incident closed a stretch of Peterson Road for hours while police documented the crash and investigated its cause. Police said they don't suspect alcohol or drugs played a role.
It's the 18th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year, police said.