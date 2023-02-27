A teenager has died one week after suffering injuries related to a multi-vehicle accident in northeast Colorado Springs, police announced Monday.

Just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 11, police responded to a crash in the 4800 block of Barnes Road, just east of the intersection with Austin Bluffs Parkway, involving three vehicles.

Police said the first vehicle had been turning left from westbound Barnes Road when a second vehicle traveling eastbound struck the turning vehicle and a third vehicle after that.

Occupants in the first two cars were taken to the hospital, and the occupants of the vehicle traveling eastbound suffered "serious injuries," police said. On Monday, police announced that a passenger of that second vehicle, a 17-year-old from Colorado Springs, died of those injuries on Feb. 18.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Police said investigators are still determining whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash and did not release the juvenile's name due to their age.

This is the seventh traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, there had been three traffic fatalities, police said.