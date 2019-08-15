A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge after a six-hour standoff with SWAT team officers Wednesday night in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The standoff began around 8:45 p.m. on Heathmoor Drive, said Lt. Patrick David. Police were initially called to the scene to look for another teenager with outstanding warrants, but instead found a second teen—who was also facing felony charges—barricaded inside a home, he said.
Authorities cleared out around 2:30 a.m., David said. Police did not find the second teen, he said.
The names of the two boys were not released because they are juveniles. It was not immediately clear what crimes the teens' warrants were in connection to.
