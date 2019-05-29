A teen with cerebral palsy was reported missing early Wednesday in Colorado Springs, police say.
Keyonte Gentry, 17, was last seen at his home in the 8600 block of Candleflower Circle, near Austin Bluffs and Research parkways at about 12 a.m.
Gentry was last seen wearing a red and grey stripped shirt with blue jeans. Police say Gentry has the mental capacity of a 10-12-year-old. He is described as 5-foot-9-inches and 136 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone sees him or has any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.