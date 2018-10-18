For Faith Albertson, losing her hair to chemotherapy before starting her freshman year of high school was nearly as devastating as her cancer diagnosis a couple of months before.
The Colorado Springs teen learned in July 2016 that a rare, aggressive cancer — alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma — had riddled her body.
“During my very first shower after my diagnosis, I was pretty much bawling because it really could be the last time I’d have hair. I had thick, to-my-waist hair then,” said Faith, who turned 17 last month.
It’s no fun being known as “the sick kid” at school, she said. She and her family opted for homeschooling instead. They didn’t have much choice. Faith was in the fight of her life.
Tabitha and David Albertson had taken her to a hospital one July Saturday, concerned about her severe pelvic pain. Exploratory surgery the next day showed that cancer had advanced to stage 4 in Faith’s lymph nodes, sternum, spine, shoulder and pelvic area.
“A surgeon of 30 years said he’d never seen anything like it,” David said.
Doctors told her parents that Faith, then 15, had a 10 percent chance of survival. She immediately went on a 54-week regimen of chemotherapy, which weakens the body and its healthy cells as it attacks cancer cells. The treatment often causes loss of hair, including eyebrows and eyelashes.
Days after she set foot in that ER, Faith was moved to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.
“They weren’t playing around,” her dad said. “We had to sign the papers so they could immediately start giving Faith the ‘poison,’ the chemotherapy.”
The doctors told Faith’s stunned parents to “start making memories” with their daughter.
“You definitely have a lot of anxiety when you hear that,” said Tabitha.
Faith’s Make-A-Wish trip to Hawaii was sped up to December 2016. The next month, she started six weeks of radiation treatment. It reduced her cancer cells but gave her internal and external second-degree burns and great pain. She became too sick to eat and had to go on a feeding tube for three weeks.
That was only her first round of radiation. But the strong teen persevered.
Simultaneously with the radiation, Faith and her parents made regular trips to Aurora to complete 1½ years of chemotherapy, factoring in times when Faith’s blood count wasn’t high enough to allow the treatment.
“At a general hospital, they don’t get it like they do at Children’s,” David said. “It’s a different mindset there, focused on the kids.”
The countless trips took a toll on the family. Faith’s mom lost her job. Her dad, an engineer at Lockheed Martin in Colorado Springs, could work remotely from the hospital sometimes.
“At Children’s, it’s set up where you can basically live there,” at your child’s bedside, said David.
Faith learned how to drive going to and from treatment in Aurora.
Coming closer
The planned spring 2019 opening of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs will make treatment more accessible to young patients from southeast Colorado, western Kansas and northern New Mexico.
Construction of the $165 million hospital, beside UCHealth Memorial North, began in May 2017. The 294,000-square-foot, five-story building will have a 50-bed neonatal intensive care unit, 48 beds for pediatric surgery and pediatric intensive care, eight operating rooms, and 31 emergency exam rooms, among other amenities.
“Each floor of the hospital will be painted a different color for way-finding,” said Ann Fenley, a manager with the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.” And Mike Whitley, senior project manager, selected the paint colors intentionally to mimic the color gradient of our Colorado landscape (from Earth, to mountains, to sky). The basement floor is a warm brown, the main floors will be colorful, and the top floor will be sky blue.”
The new hospital is a game-changer. No longer will families have to travel to Aurora for much of their care.
Fundraising continues
Great Clips, a 10-year sponsor of Children’s Miracle Network — which includes Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs — will hold its annual Cut-a-thon from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at all Colorado locations. Free haircuts will come with a $7 suggested donation. The event has a $50,000 goal to fund an infusion bay at the new hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.
Frank Evans said his 15 Great Clips in Colorado have raised nearly $400,000 to date.
“It was like a no-brainer when Great Clips corporate said in 2008 we were partnering with CMN. We called our managers together and thought it would be a hard sell, but when we went around the table pretty much every one of our managers had had a personal experience with Children’s Hospital Colorado,” Evans said. “We’ll probably raise $10,000 to $12,000 on Sunday, but our stylists have been asking clients for contributions day-in and day-out for a five- or six-week period.”
He expects to blow past the $50,000 goal; his shops raised $57,000 last year. The total from both years will go toward two infusion bays.
”The stylists donate their time, and the money comes from our clients,” Evans said. “In the past, we’ve funded a cleft palate cleft lip clinic, the beds they use in the NICU and a panoramic X-ray machine for Children’s. We’re pretty proud of that.”
Faith, an ambassador for Children’s Hospital Colorado, recently inspired local Great Clips stylists, speaking about her experience.
Back to being a kid
When you’re the “sick kid,” Faith said, “People don’t understand. They just see that you’re sick. They don’t get it. But my friend April shaved her head for me. She’s my best friend. She didn’t even think anything of it.”
December will mark one year in remission for Faith. She’ll get scans every three months for two years, then every six months, then every nine months, then every year for the rest of her life to check for cancer cells.
The new hospital in Colorado Springs will make that convenient.
Faith has left her stamp, literally, on the new hospital. She’s signed a brick, a wall and an I-beam.
She loves to photograph landscapes and aspires to study photography at Grand Canyon University once she completes high school.
“It’s supposed to be my junior year in high school, but I’m still technically a freshman. I just want to catch up,” she said.
Her goal is to make gold, the color of Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September, as ubiquitous as pink is for Breast Cancer Awareness in October.
“Nobody knows about childhood cancer,” she said. “Only 4 percent of federal funds go to it.”
Faith encourages people to support Sunday’s Cut-a-thon. “It’s just a haircut, but it means a lot to the kids who are suffering. Even the littlest bit of money people can donate will help.”