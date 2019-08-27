A teen who escaped from Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden in June was arrested in connection to back-to-back armed robberies reported last weekend in Colorado Springs, police said.
Quinn Scaggs, who was on the run for nearly two months, was arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants. Police say they also suspect him of pistol-whipping employees at two hotels, before fleeing with money on Saturday.
According to police, at about 1:40 a.m., the armed man entered the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 2570 Tenderfoot Hill St., where he held an employee up at gunpoint. Then, he pistol-whipped the employee in the head and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
About 40 minutes later, police reported the same man entered the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 105 N. Spruce St., where he, again held two employees at gunpoint. After demanding money, he pistol-whipped both employees in the head, police said.
In June, Scaggs escaped Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden. He was arrested in a series of burglaries last year in eastern Colorado Springs, the state Department of Human Services reported.
To escape, he apparently removed the window from his ground-floor room and tied bed sheets together to get over the fence, authorities said.