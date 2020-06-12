The driver in a single-vehicle crash that left a passenger critically injured Thursday is accused of being intoxicated while driving, Colorado Springs police said Friday.
Authorities said a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling southwest on Palmer Park Boulevard about 10 p.m. struck a parked vehicle when it took a wide turn onto North Cedar Street. The Jeep then drove into a large tree, police said.
An unrestrained backseat passenger was found seriously injured, police said. They were taken to a hospital. The 17-year-old driver, who was not named, faces drunk driving and vehicular assault charges, police said.