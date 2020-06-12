Police lights slate

The driver in a single-vehicle crash that left a passenger critically injured Thursday is accused of being intoxicated while driving, Colorado Springs police said Friday. 

Authorities said a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling southwest on Palmer Park Boulevard about 10 p.m. struck a parked vehicle when it took a wide turn onto North Cedar Street. The Jeep then drove into a large tree, police said. 

An unrestrained backseat passenger was found seriously injured, police said. They were taken to a hospital. The 17-year-old driver, who was not named, faces drunk driving and vehicular assault charges, police said. 

Suspect in deadly Colorado Springs hit and run turns himself in
Pedestrian hit, injured overnight in southeast Colorado Springs
Driver injured after garbage truck crashes into drainage ditch south of Colorado Springs

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments