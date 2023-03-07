After more than six months since the double homicide of Shawn and Morgan Apple, a suspect has been identified in the case using forensic evidence, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris of Cañon City has been linked to the homicide through digital media records, and ballistic and forensic evidence.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, the bodies of the couple were found by hikers in the area of Phantom Canyon on July 16, 2022. Harris' body was found in his home on July 17, and his death was determined a suicide. Officials said they were able to link the Harris' suicide to the couple's murder

Officials said it isn’t clear what, if any, connection Harris had to the Apples.