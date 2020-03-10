A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after being accused of shooting at two women east of Colorado Springs over the weekend, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Investigators' search for Jamere Porter-Williams began Saturday evening, when authorities said a woman was flagged down by another woman near Space Village Avenue and South Marksheffel Road. Just after offering the woman a ride, a man pulled up next to the vehicle and shot at them several times, deputies said.

Neither of the women were injured.

Porter-Williams faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, domestic violence, felony menacing and criminal mischief, a sheriff's office statement said Tuesday.

He is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond, jail records show.

