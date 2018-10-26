PUEBLO - Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy. Another 17-year-old is in custody in connection with the shooting near a parking lot at Runyon Lake.
Pueblo police say they learned about the shooting after the victim was brought to a local hospital. That's where he died, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
According to investigators, some sort of fight broke out between two groups of people around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. That ended in shots being fired.
"We know that there was an altercation between two groups of people," said Pueblo Police Captain Kenny Rider. "I don't know how large the groups were, but from what I understand, the group with whom the victim was with is the group that took him to the hospital."