Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting on the northwest side of the city early Wednesday morning, law enforcement said.

Police arrived in the 2400 block of Split Rock Drive in the Rockrimmon area around 12:20 a.m. and found an adolescent male with a gunshot wound, officers said.

Emergency responders took the teen to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police continued to investigate the shooting and said "no suspect information is available."