Marshunn Anderson. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A juvenile suspected of robbing a dollar store was shot during a scuffle with a store clerk Monday near downtown Colorado Springs, law enforcement said.

Two suspects walked into a Family Dollar store at 2325 East Platte Avenue around 6:05 p.m. wearing all black clothing and black face masks.

One of the suspects confronted a store clerk and demanded money from the register while the other suspect tried to snatch a customer's purse.

A struggle broke out between the clerk and one of the suspects when the clerk took out a handgun.

One of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy was shot and taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery for a nonlife-threatening injury. The 15-year-old is suspected of robbery.

Police searched for the other suspect, 26-year-old Marshunn Anderson, who is suspected of aggravated robbery.

Anderson ran before police arrived and has a warrant out for his arrest.

