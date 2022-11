The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a teen missing from south of Colorado Springs.

Jaylyn Edmonds, 16, is considered a "missing and endangered" teen who left her home in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in Security-Widefield Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office reported.

A description of what Edmonds was last seen wearing was not provided.

Information on the teen's whereabouts can be reported to the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.