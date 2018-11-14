One of two teen boys accused of plotting a school shooting last year at Sabin Middle School in Colorado Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to five years in a juvenile prison.
Standing in a white button-up shirt and dark slacks, the now-15-year-old admitted he intended to carry out a "kill list" he drafted with an alleged accomplice, a judge said while imposing the penalty.
The second boy charged in the plot is expected to plead guilty in January.
Among those present in court Wednesday were parents of students whose names were included in the hit list.
“I think(the plea is) a joke,” said Leka Poloa, whose son transferred out of District 11 after learning he had been among those targeted. “He just confessed to making bombs. That’s terrorist (stuff)."
Another intended victim, 14, said the kill list included much of the school’s football team along with teachers and administrators.
He came to court with his grandfather and mother, who said they remain rattled by the experience.
“You just go numb,” his grandfather said of learning about the alleged plot.
“No place is safe,” the boy’s mother said.
Colorado Springs police announced in October 2017 they had arrested the boys before any violence occurred at the school, located at 3605 N. Carefree Circle.
Prosecutors alleged that the teens "idolized" the Columbine High School shooters, quoting from their journals in messages to each other, and that one of the boys had footage on his cell phone of a Molotov cocktail being detonated in a culvert near the school.
One or both boys talked of walking down school hallways with a "sawed-off double barrel" shooting people at point-blank range, prosecutor Teri Sample said at an earlier court proceeding.
"If I legitimately got pushed too far, I could do it any day," he wrote, according to her comments in court.
However, some of the incriminating communications were tossed out by Judge Miller, who found that the teen did not grant Colorado Springs police permission to search his phone.
Whether the boys had a time frame in mind for their attack hasn’t been publicly disclosed, though the 14-year-old would-be victim said he believed a lunchtime attack was days away at the time of the arrests.
Fourth Judicial District Judge G. David Miller said the boy’s comments in court – including his agreeing that he had the “intent” to follow through with his threats – confirmed that the plot was more than “puffery,” as defense attorneys have argued.
The sentence will require the boy to serve at least three years at a prison operated by the Division of Youth Corrections. After that, he is eligible to petition for early, supervised release, though prosecutors would have input in the decision.
Under terms of the deal, the teen cannot have his court records sealed.
The second boy charged in the case is expected to return to court on Jan. 7.