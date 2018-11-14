One of two teen boys implicated in a Columbine-style “hit list” plot last year at Sabin Middle School in Colorado Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to five years in a juvenile prison.
As part of his plea, the now-15-year-old admitted he had intended to carry out the plans for the attack.
Among those present in court Wednesday were parents of students whose names were on the hit list.
“I think(the plea is) a joke,” said Leka Poloa, whose son transferred out of D-11 after learning of the threat. “He just confessed to making bombs. That’s terrorist (stuff)."
The mother of another student on the list said she remains rattled.
“No place is safe,” she said.
Colorado Springs police announced in October 2017 they had arrested the boys before any violence occurred at the school, located at 3605 N. Carefree Circle.
