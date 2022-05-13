An eastern El Paso County teenaged mom accused of strangling her newborn shortly after giving birth and burying her beside a decrepit Buick pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with a deceased human body charges.
Though defense attorneys indicated Thursday that they are evaluating Amy Grace Carr's mental health, a jury trial for her is set for Sept. 19. The date had been set previously.
Fourth Judicial District judge Thomas Kane said he's keeping the date despite defense lawyers' plans to file a notice to request a mental evaluation for their Carr. A motions hearing will be held July 22.
Carr, now 20, appeared in handcuffs and an orange jail jumpsuit, wearing glasses and a face mask. She did not speak to the court.
The Yoder resident has been held in the county jail without bond since her arrest June 3.
"I hope no one finds it," Carr wrote to the baby's father on a social media site, deputies said in court documents.
On Jan. 23, 2021, deputies responded to 36296 Shear Road and found a baby partially buried next to a shed on the 40-acre lot on the plains south of Yoder.
Carr first denied knowledge of the infant, then later told deputies it was stillborn before she buried the baby outside. She said the father was a customer at the McDonald's where she had worked.
Online records also illustrate a woman who was trying to hide her pregnancy from others, deputies allege.
On Dec. 12, Carr ordered a belt to strap down her growing belly. The "slimming body shaper" arrived five days later, deputies said in court papers.
The baby was buried without ceremony as Carr sought to hide her crime, deputies allege.